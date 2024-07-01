Diversified Trust Co Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,911,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,670 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 625,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 224,098 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,322,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,592,000 after buying an additional 233,438 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 996,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after buying an additional 87,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,394,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,600,000 after buying an additional 2,273,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIPS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $20.19.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 23.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

