Diversified Trust Co Has $1.66 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 120.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,490 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.59.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.50. 2,889,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,915,828. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

