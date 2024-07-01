Diversified Trust Co Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,180 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

