Diversified Trust Co Has $10.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $78.44. 7,532,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,163,178. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

