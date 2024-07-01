Diversified Trust Co Has $14.26 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 83.9% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.9% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $7,362,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 41.2% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $437.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,108. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $451.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.31. The stock has a market cap of $406.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.91.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

