Diversified Trust Co Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 103.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance
VUG traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $374.81. 489,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,917. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $353.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $380.26. The company has a market cap of $129.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
