Diversified Trust Co Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,456 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co owned about 0.07% of Flowserve worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 138,517 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 132,708 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Flowserve by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,678 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Flowserve by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

FLS traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.93. The stock had a trading volume of 84,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.68. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $50.49.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Flowserve from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

In other news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,354,005.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

