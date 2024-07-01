Diversified Trust Co Has $4.27 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,089 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Target by 2.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.57 on Monday, hitting $146.47. 564,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,922,008. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

