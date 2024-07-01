Diversified Trust Co Has $7.26 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,232 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.79. 1,204,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,291. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $99.08. The firm has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

