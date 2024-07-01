Diversified Trust Co Has $7.76 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,496,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,388 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,660,000 after purchasing an additional 695,205 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,189,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,198,000 after purchasing an additional 561,600 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,940,000.

Shares of IWR traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $80.43. 428,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,276. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $84.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

