Diversified Trust Co Increases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 150.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

VLO stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,579. The company has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $112.16 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.35 and its 200-day moving average is $150.47.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Valero Energy

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.