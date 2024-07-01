Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,470 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 target price (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,859 shares of company stock valued at $29,365,893. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $670.30. 817,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,966,639. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $585.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $689.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

