Diversified Trust Co Purchases 19,774 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,774 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co owned 0.06% of Amdocs worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 800,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,676,000 after buying an additional 46,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

Amdocs Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.65.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. Research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.