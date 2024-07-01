Diversified Trust Co Purchases 2,938 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in Stryker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in Stryker by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Stryker by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $339.42. The company had a trading volume of 218,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,921. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $129.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $337.38 and a 200-day moving average of $333.91. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.58.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

