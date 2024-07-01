Diversified Trust Co Purchases 6,045 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 147.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,143 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $645,346,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $334,632,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,072,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Expedia Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $116,541,000 after buying an additional 151,993 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Expedia Group by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 117,964 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $17,906,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.12.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $3.66 on Monday, reaching $122.33. 671,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,574. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.