Diversified Trust Co Purchases 9,491 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 145.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $203.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,741. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.70.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.12.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

