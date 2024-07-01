Diversified Trust Co Raises Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 588,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,552,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth $299,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 21.2% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 29,053 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 22.8% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,685,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,855,000 after purchasing an additional 498,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.8% during the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $190,515.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,162.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $420,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,421.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $190,515.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,162.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,898 shares of company stock valued at $13,510,865. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 0.4 %

BPMC traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.26. 233,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,725. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $111.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $96.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

