Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in DexCom by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.00. 727,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,369. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXCM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total transaction of $6,864,243.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,893 shares in the company, valued at $39,262,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total value of $6,864,243.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,893 shares in the company, valued at $39,262,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $274,241.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,839,974.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,735 shares of company stock worth $7,619,347 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.