Diversified Trust Co Sells 121 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,993 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,039,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,030,000 after acquiring an additional 90,811 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $860,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $671,392,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 53.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,120,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,620 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $163.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,663,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,041,657. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.09. The company has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

