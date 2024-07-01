Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,445 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $239.33. The stock had a trading volume of 448,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,690. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.33. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.24 and a 1-year high of $260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.19.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

