Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,604 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,905.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 124,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after buying an additional 123,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VLUE traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.46. 343,833 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.93 and its 200 day moving average is $102.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.