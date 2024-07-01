Diversified Trust Co Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $9,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,277. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average is $59.15. The company has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $62.35.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.484 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

