Diversified Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 14,629 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.30.

TSLA stock traded up $12.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.00. 63,935,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,079,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

