Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,127,754,000 after purchasing an additional 201,441 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,997,000 after buying an additional 4,603,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,062,094,000 after buying an additional 2,128,478 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $6,016,878,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,724,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,442,313,000 after acquiring an additional 457,184 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.6 %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $202.26 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $205.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.91 and a 200 day moving average of $186.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.
Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
