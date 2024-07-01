Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Receives C$16.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.94.

D.UN has been the topic of several research reports. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

D.UN opened at C$18.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85. The stock has a market cap of C$295.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.22. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$14.50 and a 12-month high of C$29.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.98.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 39,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$743,247.80. In related news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 39,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$743,247.80. Also, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation purchased 148,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.71 per share, with a total value of C$3,077,089.92. Insiders purchased a total of 336,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,232,672 over the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

