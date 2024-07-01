Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Receives C$16.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.94.
D.UN has been the topic of several research reports. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on D.UN
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 39,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$743,247.80. In related news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 39,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$743,247.80. Also, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation purchased 148,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.71 per share, with a total value of C$3,077,089.92. Insiders purchased a total of 336,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,232,672 over the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.