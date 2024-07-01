DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHT.UN. CIBC boosted their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of DHT.UN stock opened at C$15.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.82. DRI Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.19 and a twelve month high of C$17.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is an increase from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. DRI Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 17.34%.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

