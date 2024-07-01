Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $311,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 932,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 108,971 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,562,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,534,000 after acquiring an additional 232,150 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 799,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after buying an additional 263,182 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $752,122.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,717.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,464 shares of company stock worth $3,160,866. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $21.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.33. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

