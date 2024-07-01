Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 333 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 4.9% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $1,580,776,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after acquiring an additional 433,317 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $140,657,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,075,000 after acquiring an additional 378,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $479.11 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $487.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $454.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.77.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.7615 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.