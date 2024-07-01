Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Trading Down 2.8%

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $202.43 and last traded at $202.77. Approximately 34,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 791,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.67.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.35, for a total transaction of $323,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,812,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $478,328.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,372,638.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.35, for a total transaction of $323,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,812,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,198 shares of company stock worth $8,167,878. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,200,000 after purchasing an additional 67,004 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Duolingo by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,599 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Duolingo by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 602,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth $84,042,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Duolingo by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,459,000 after acquiring an additional 154,659 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

