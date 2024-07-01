Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Short Interest Update

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of EFSI stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $32.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.90. Eagle Financial Services has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter.
Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley, Northern Virginia and Frederick, Maryland. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Marine Lending, and Wealth Management.
