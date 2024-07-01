Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the May 31st total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:ETX opened at $18.70 on Monday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.
