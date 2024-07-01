Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the May 31st total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ETX opened at $18.70 on Monday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 659.9% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 103,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 89,750 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 268.8% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 76,615 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $143,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

