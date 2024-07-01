eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Position Increased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,554 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,457 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 39.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $547,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $272,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,288 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,839,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $254,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,485 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,547,105 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $244,572,000 after acquiring an additional 60,146 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,203,732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $229,432,000 after acquiring an additional 343,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

EBAY traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.61. 1,244,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,994,616. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.34. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

