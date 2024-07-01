ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) Short Interest Update

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the May 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ECB Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ECBK opened at $12.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70. The company has a market cap of $115.07 million, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.80. ECB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Paul A. Delory sold 5,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $58,199.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,682.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO John A. Citrano bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $58,608.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,694.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul A. Delory sold 5,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $58,199.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $74,231 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECBK. Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ECB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ECB Bancorp by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of ECB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. 30.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECB Bancorp Company Profile

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Articles

