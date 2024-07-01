ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.29.

ECN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ECN

ECN Capital Stock Performance

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$1.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$1.60 and a 52-week high of C$3.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.27. The stock has a market cap of C$469.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is presently -6.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ECN Capital news, Director Karen Lynne Martin bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,887.50. Corporate insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.