Ehrlich Financial Group Sells 140 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ehrlich Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,541 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,838 shares of company stock worth $11,261,789 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $193.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $199.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.87 and its 200 day moving average is $173.28. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

