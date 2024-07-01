Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Cut by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 82.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,543 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 11,867 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 31.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth approximately $426,000. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 14.9% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 330.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 51,887 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 39,839 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $211,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,078.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $211,515.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,078.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,479.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,588 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EA opened at $139.33 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.85.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

