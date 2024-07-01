Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $885.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $812.72.

NYSE LLY traded up $9.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $915.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.63 billion, a PE ratio of 134.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $434.34 and a 1-year high of $916.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $814.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $740.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 789,704 shares of company stock valued at $672,385,964. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $265,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

