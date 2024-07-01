Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Optas LLC

Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 111.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,078,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $905.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $814.40 and a 200-day moving average of $740.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $860.48 billion, a PE ratio of 133.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $434.34 and a 1-year high of $915.54.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total value of $15,547,105.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,556,910 shares in the company, valued at $88,033,404,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total transaction of $15,547,105.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,556,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,033,404,445.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 789,704 shares of company stock worth $672,385,964. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.72.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

