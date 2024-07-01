Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE EMR opened at $110.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.79. The stock has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

