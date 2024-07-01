Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ennis were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Ennis by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ennis during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ennis by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,830,000 after purchasing an additional 53,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ennis by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ennis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Ennis Price Performance

Ennis stock opened at $21.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $568.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.43. Ennis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 11.94%.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Ennis’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Ennis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.