Enzi Wealth Buys Shares of 1,183 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Enzi Wealth purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $202.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $205.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

