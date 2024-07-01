Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

Several research firms have issued reports on EOSE. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eos Energy Enterprises

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 880.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 275,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 247,650 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 226.6% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,958,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827,586 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 151,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 23.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,128,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 597,279 shares during the period. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.24. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Free Report

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.