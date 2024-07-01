Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.83.
Several research firms have issued reports on EOSE. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.24. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
