EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 6.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in EQT by 161.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.24.

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Trading Down 0.8 %

EQT opened at $36.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

