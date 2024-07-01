ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Short Interest Update

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 902,100 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the May 31st total of 795,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESAB. Oppenheimer started coverage on ESAB in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ESAB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.63.

Shares of NYSE ESAB traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.33. 28,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,565. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ESAB has a 52-week low of $61.43 and a 52-week high of $114.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.53.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. ESAB’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ESAB will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 8.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 8.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the first quarter worth $259,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the first quarter worth $240,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the first quarter worth $6,174,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 17.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 33,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

