ESCO Technologies Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.
ESCO Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 6.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.
ESCO Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %
ESE opened at $105.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.14. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $118.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
ESCO Technologies Company Profile
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ESCO Technologies
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Stocks Upgraded by Analysts: Home Depot, U.S. Steel, Alcoa
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- NVIDIA and TSM Stock: Is Semiconductor Sector Momentum Slowing?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Palo Alto Networks Stock Gains AI-Powered Cybersecurity Solutions
Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.