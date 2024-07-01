ESCO Technologies Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

ESCO Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 6.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

ESE opened at $105.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.14. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $118.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.15 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

