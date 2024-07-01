Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Short Interest Update

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the May 31st total of 47,700 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.
Eterna Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ERNA opened at $1.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Eterna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91.
Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.
Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited.
