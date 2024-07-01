Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Short Interest Update

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the May 31st total of 47,700 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Eterna Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ERNA opened at $1.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Eterna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91.

Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eterna Therapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics by 30.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Eterna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in Eterna Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Eterna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $933,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited.

