EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.61

Shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 29643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of EVE in a report on Monday.

Get EVE alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EVEX

EVE Trading Down 18.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $891.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVE stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 517,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of EVE worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

EVE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.