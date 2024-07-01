Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.75.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Everbridge

Everbridge Stock Up 0.8 %

Everbridge stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Everbridge has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $36.31.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.90 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 112.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter valued at about $3,363,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter valued at about $18,568,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 20.1% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 38,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 68.1% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.