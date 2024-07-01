Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stake Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. City State Bank grew its position in Expedia Group by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $125.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.27. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

