Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,400 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the May 31st total of 425,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Exro Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Exro Technologies stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 292,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,558. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Exro Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.93.

Get Exro Technologies alerts:

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Exro Technologies had a negative return on equity of 139.09% and a negative net margin of 826.56%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exro Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Exro Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Get Our Latest Report on EXROF

Exro Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.